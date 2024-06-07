ANC accused of arrogantly forging ahead with GNU

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU) has been rejected by many South Africans who are opposed to the ANC working with the DA as part of a coalition government. On Thursday, following days of speculation on the shape the new government would take, Ramaphosa announced that the ANC had consulted with various political parties including the EFF, DA, Patriotic Alliance and the IFP for a possible GNU.

Ramaphosa said this was the best possible solution to the ANC’s current situation which for the first time since the dawn of democracy found itself having to consider working with other political parties to form a collective government following its paltry showing where the party’s support amounted to just 40% in the elections. “The purpose of the government of national unity must be, first and foremost, to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed,” Ramaphosa said. “These issues include job creation and the growth of our economy that will be inclusive, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption,” said Ramaphosa. Reacting to this, EFF leader Julius Malema said including the DA in the mix was a show of arrogance from the party that had been warned about its failure to implement pro-poor policies.

“The arrogance continues even after the South African voters issued warning signs. You can’t dictate the way forward as if you have won elections. We are not desperate for anything, ours is a generational mission,” Malema tweeted. Legal stalwart and EFF member Dali Mpofu said: “The ANC has not internalised that the people of South Africa have seriously kicked it out of power. “The ANC is not in a position to unilaterally dictate a GNU (ie, bringing in the DA by the back door) or any format to the vast majority of voters who democratically rejected the ANC …Arrogance!”