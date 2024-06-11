ANC and DA willing to work together: Malatsi

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson, Solly Malatsi says the party was doing everything in its power to ensure that by Friday, June 14, the status of the negotiations on coalitions is resolved. Malatsi said the announcement of the date of the start of the seventh parliament by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had shortened the length of time left for negotiations.

The DA said the party had decided to continue engaging political parties about the formation of coalitions. Malatsi said there was a willingness on both sides - the ANC and the DA to find a solution: “The outcome of the negotiations was that the feedback must be given to both party structures. “Before the announcement by the chief justice the expectation was that we had enough time from both sides leading to the weekend to making the decision.”

He said it was important for the negotiations to give an update to the federal council in order to allow them to deliberate. Malatsi added that the DA proposed coalition framework that the party gave to the ANC was a mandate from the federal executive to the DA’s negotiation team. “The crux of the framework is simply that we want to be part of the effort that will bring stability in the country, and those efforts must be grounded on a commitment to the country’s laws and values.

“We believe that every organisation that is going to be part of these discussions has to have that strong commitment”. Malatsi revealed that the party hadn’t reached consensus on the allocation of ministerial positions, adding that the negotiations hadn’t reached that point yet. He said that as the DA, they wanted to understand how the Government of Unity (GNU) would look like before committing to it.

Meanwhile, an Independent candidate Anele Mda has called for the rerun of the elections within the constitutionally prescribed period of 90-day of the polls that were held. Mda urged all political parties to put aside their differences and work together to ensure that the rerun of the elections was carried out in a free and fair manner. “This is not a partisan issue, but rather a matter of democracy and accountability as well as the sacrosanct preservation of the voice of the people which must consistently find expression without hindrance.