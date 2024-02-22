ANC Bojanala region calls for justice amid hijacking and traumatic attacks

The ANC in the Bojanala region has condemned the escalating incidents of intimidation and violent assaults targeting its leadership. The party urged law enforcement to use all available resources to apprehend those involved in these 'treasonous' acts. The call follows a hijacking incident on Tuesday involving the deputy chairperson of the region, Kagiso Moleko, who was ambushed by 10 armed individuals while returning home from a postponed provincial executive meeting in Mahikeng, North West.

According to the organisation, the alleged robbers took Moleko and two other occupants dumping them in Soshanguve Block P in Pretoria, but not before taking all of their personal belongings and the car they were travelling in. Regional spokesperson, Thabo Molamu, said thankfully the deputy chairperson as well as his occupants were left uninjured, his wife had been left extremely traumatised by the whole ordeal. He said a case of hijacking was subsequently opened with the Rietgat police in Soshanguve.

Molamu said the leadership was quite concerned about the recent incident as it takes place after another unrelated incident where a member of the regional executive committee (REC) and council speaker of the Moses Kotane Local municipality was also left traumatised after a cat severed in half was placed on the doorstep of her home. “Whilst we are relieved that all the affected leaders and their families are safe, we nonetheless decry these attacks and hope that law enforcement agencies will do everything in their power to apprehend these treasonous elements.” The regional spokesperson said it was also worrying that the attacks on the leadership came at a time when they were pushing forward with reshaping the municipality and attempting to combat corruption amongst other issues.