ANC chief whip Dlabathi appointed new Finance MMC for Ekurhuleni

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has welcomed the appointment of its former chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi as the new Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for finance. Dlabathi replaces the EFF’s provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, who was unceremoniously removed by mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

The party spokesperson Thabang Mashiyane said they believed Dlabathi was an exceptional candidate to stir the finance department, taking in consideration his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government. “We are optimistic that he will leave up to the expectations as set by the Executive Mayor, Cde Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, amid the current challenges faced by the portfolio. “Cde Dlabathi is an internal auditor by profession having majored in internal auditing and finance. He has among others worked for the Office of the Auditor-General South Africa as well as the City of Johannesburg as the information systems and performance auditor,” Mashiyane said.

Before joining the City of Ekurhuleni as a strategic advisor to the late and former MMC of Finance (Cde Moses Makwakwa), Dlabathi served in the Prasa Corporate Real Estate Division as an assistant manager: internal audit and was later seconded as the assistant manager responsible for procurement. He is currently the whip of council and the Gauteng Provincial chairperson of South African Local Government Association (Salga), equally serving as a member of Salga NEC. Announcing Dlabathi as the new finance MMC, Xhakaza expressed his confidence in him, saying that that his appointment would significantly strengthen the institutional capacity, supporting its efforts to enhance financial sustainability and optimising revenue enhancement in the city.

Furthermore, he said Dlabathi’s appointment would assist the City in addressing the regression from losing its clean audit opinion from the auditor-general. “We are also pleased to inform the residents of Ekurhuleni that the recruitment process for a new group chief financial officer (GCFO) is in its final stages. “This timely development aligns perfectly with our preparations for the upcoming audit period, ensuring that we have strong financial leadership in place to support our fiscal responsibilities and enhance our financial management processes.

“This strategic addition to our team underscores our commitment to ensuring sound financial management and improving service delivery agility to our community. I wish to congratulate Alderman Dlabathi on his new responsibilities. “His proven leadership and dedication to public service make him an invaluable asset to our team, and I have full confidence that he will excel in this critical role,” he added. Xhakaza said Dlabathi was instrumental in promoting good governance and effective financial management across municipalities in Gauteng.