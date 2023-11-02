TEBOGO Sepale, an ANC councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality, is to provide the State with a bail affidavit. Sepale, 43, is facing 11 charges - two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one of sexual intimidation. The State may add more charges when the matter goes to a higher court.

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court yesterday postponed the hearing to November 17 for a formal bail application. North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence attorney was expected to prepare a bail affidavit and provide it to the State by November 8 for the State to prepare for the bail hearing. Mamothame said Sepale previously registered his intention to apply for bail but opted to abandon it following consultations with his attorney.

Subsequent to the bail proceedings, the State will make an application to the Director of Public Prosecutions for the matter to be transferred to a higher court for pretrial conferencing as investigations have been completed. In conclusion, Mamothame said Sepale’s court appearance emanated from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria, and two separate counts of statutory rape, after they were reported at Kanana police station. In one of the cases, the accused allegedly shared nude pictures with the complainant. In a second case involving the same accused, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, May 6, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17.