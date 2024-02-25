ANC deploys its top provincial leaders to visit victims of bus accident that killed nine

The ANC has sent messages of condolence to families of the nine supporters killed when a bus ferrying them from the party’s manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban overturned. The party says it had received with profound shock the news of the untimely passing of the members from Mpumalanga.

Media reports indicated that nine ANC supporters died while another 10 were in a critical condition after the bus crash. The supporters were travelling home to Mpumalanga from the launch in Durban. The driver lost control of the bus and it overturned on the R33 road, 5km from Paulpietersburg. The party had deployed its KZN deputy chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane, and ANC leaders from KZN and Mpumalanga to visit families of the deceased.

“The African National Congress (ANC) has received with profound shock the news of the untimely passing of our members from Mpumalanga province. “Tragically, our comrades were involved in a bus accident in Dumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of the morning while returning from the ANC’s highly successful launch of our elections manifesto – Mayihlome Rally 2024. There are reports of several fatalities and a number of comrades in critical condition,” the party said. ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu–Motsiri commended the victims of the accident for having committed themselves and their lives to the ANC.

“Our comrades exemplified an unwavering commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of ‘mayihlome’. It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day. Their selflessness and commitment to building a better future for generations to come will forever be remembered. “We send our condolences to the families of the departed comrades, their relatives, and friends. We also wish those injured a a speedy recovery,” Bhengu-Motsiri added. The incident was confirmed by the SAPS and various emergency services who are still investigating the circumstances of the accident with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Spokesperson Simon Zwane saying even though the precise details of the accident were still sketchy, the accident was due to control being lost and the bus overturning. "The precise cause of the bus crash is subject to an ongoing investigation. Updated information will be provided when it becomes available," added Zwane. MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, also expressed his deepest condolences to the ANC and all affected families.

"After such a hugely successful rally in Moses Mabhida, we are now waking up to such painful news. We have, however, already deployed a team on the scene which is already at work with all law enforcement agencies," he added. The Star [email protected]