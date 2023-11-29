ANC, EFF join solidarity march with the people of Palestine

Various political formations including the ANC and the EFF joined a march in solidarity with the people of Palestine in the streets of Joburg CBD on Wednesday. The protests which began in Newtown, Johannesburg, coincided with other protests and demonstrations across the globe as part of the global community’s efforts in commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

These included rallies in Johannesburg and a sit-in in Beirut to protests near the Israeli embassy in Amman and a workplace walkout in London, these events were meant to echo demands for the termination of all agreements signed with the Tel Aviv regime and for solidarity with Palestine. The EFF and the ANC both of whom have been vocal about the atrocities in Palestine chimed side by side in Wednesday’s protest. “We have called for the South African Government to close the Israeli Embassy and Parliament voted in favour of the EFF motion. The ANC government must make it official, no reason for the delays,” the party said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who joined the march with other leaders and progressive formations, said the party regards Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a murderer and a war-monger. “Netanyahu is a shameless murderer who does not think twice about innocent people. He is a warmonger and that is what he is and his actions say a lot. We cannot have leaders of the world keep quiet while this is happening,” Mbalula said. The protest which was attended by more than 2 000 pro-Palestine sympathisers was held under the theme, “Unite Against Genocide, Cease Fire Now!”

The EFF Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Commissar Moshe Koma, addressed members of the party that included students who joined the march with other leaders. The march comes just a week after the EFF alongside the ANC, led the National Assembly to adopt a motion calling for the South African government to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa, suspending in the process, all diplomatic relations with Israel with an approved amendment by the ANC. Addressing those gathered, Koma said the recent motion in Parliament was a great move in sending a message of solidarity with the people of Palestine who are suffering under the onslaught of the Israeli attacks.