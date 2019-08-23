Executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi (ANA) Archives

Deadlock in an 11th-hour lobbying for senior Joburg political positions, including the mayor's chair, caused the withdrawal of a motion to remove Herman Mashaba from the city's top office. This was the explanation provided to The Star on Thursday by Geoff Makhubo, the ANC’s Joburg regional chairperson, on why the party withdrew the motion of no confidence against Mashaba at the last minute.

At a tumultuous council sitting, which was laden with adjournments, intermittent singing and accusations that speaker Vasco Da Gama was partisan, ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku rose to inform the chamber that the party would re-table its no-confidence motion in Mashaba at the sitting next month.

Asked whether the ANC was worried that it didn't have the numbers, which resulted in the withdrawal, Makhubo was adamant that the party had lobbied enough councillors to unseat Mashaba.

“We had the numbers, we just couldn’t sort out a few things we need to clarify who will be the new mayor and who will be the new members of the mayoral committee,” Makhubo explained.

“Remember, even our partners need to choose who will become the new mayor - it is not automatic. Then we need to decide on MMCs, the chair-of-chairs, and so on,” he added.

Pointing to DA MMCs nearby, Makhubo said with a laugh: “These ones will all be fired.”

On whether the ANC had considered retaining some of the current MMCs, Makhubo said: “When the mayor falls, all of them will fall. If the DA reaches out to us, we will retain some. But, for now, it's still our partners only.”

However, the withdrawal drew the ire of Mashaba, who said the ANC couldn’t get funding from CR17 “to buy enough votes”.

“Maybe they (the ANC) made their commitments (to people) but couldn’t come up with the money,” said Mashaba.

He called Thursday’s sitting “a waste of time”.

“Personally, I’m angry because, the ANC, the way they operate, it is unfair to our residents and the 35000 (city employees) who require a stable working environment,” the mayor added.

Should the motion be re-tabled, the ANC, which has 122 seats, would require at least 136 votes to succeed in ousting Mashaba. The EFF, with 30 seats, is the kingmaker again. There are 270 seats in the Joburg council.