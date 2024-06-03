ANC Free State dismisses Magashule’s vote-rigging claims as ‘hopeless, hilarious’

The ANC in the Free State has labelled African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule’s allegations of his party being robbed of votes as “hopeless and hilarious”. The party spokesperson in the province, Jabu Mbalula, told The Star on Monday that Magashule should have came forward and followed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) procedures to lay a complaint if he had any concrete evidence about what he was alleging.

Magashule had accused the IEC in the Free State of colluding with the governing party to steal and rob his party of votes. “The votes are being rigged in the Free State. What you see on the screen has not reflected what is on the ground,” Magashule said. “In Kroonstad, an ANC councillor allegedly took ballots with him. (The) election has been rigged in the Free State. It is not something we are just saying, we have evidence to that effect,” ACT leader said.

Mbalula said following the right procedures would’ve helped Magashule, adding that he should run “an open campaign within the confines of the law”. He dismissed the allegations that ACT votes were stolen in the various voting districts in the province as alluded by Magashule. “If the ANC had stolen ACT votes, why was this not reported? This is a hopeless and hilarious allegation,” Mbalula retorted.

On the party retaining the power in the province, Mbalula said the victory was an indication that when the time came to rise in defence of the ANC, the people did so with discipline, which he said defined the glorious movement which was the ANC. “They stood in unison with us to ensure that the ANC retains power in its home province of the Free State. They travelled this path with us during difficult times. “It is because of this unconditional loyalty to the ANC that we managed to emerge victorious in the recent general elections. We take this moment to extend our heartily and revolutionary appreciation to all our members, supporters and volunteers for their support during this period. We commit to work hard to meet the needs of all our people,” Mbalula said.

A total number of 828 917 votes were recorded, which saw the ANC retain power in its birth province. However, the party did so with the drop in numbers. The ANC won 53.45% in this week’s polls in the province. The ANC registered a drop from the 61% they recorded in the 2019 polls.