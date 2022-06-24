ANC Gauteng conference delayed until quarantine issues in Ekurhuleni satisfactorily resolved

Security is tight for everyone attending the ANC’s 14th Gauteng Conference. All attendees are subjected to security checks, including a bomb squad and sniffer dogs ensuring the venue is clear of any illegal substance. At the conference – taking place in Benoni, Ekurhuleni – all eyes are on two chairperson candidates, Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile.

Lesufi and Maile said this conference wasn’t about elections, but about the governing party’s role in changing the lives of the people. Maile said they were looking forward to the conference and were hopeful it would produce radical policy changes which would have an impact on the lives of people, and help them with the transformation agenda. “For us, the conference is not just about the elections of leadership, but should be about looking at how we are doing as a governing party in the province. We want to wish all the delegates well in the deliberations and we will definitely work hard to ensure that it succeeds,” said Maile.

Delegates and officials have arrived but the conference which was scheduled to start early in the morning hasn’t started yet. The ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) is currently meeting to resolve the Ekurhuleni quarantine votes. Until that has been resolved, the conference cannot take place. Outgoing secretary Jacob Khawe said the PEC had been instructed by the national executive committee (NEC) to resolve the matter ahead of the conference.

He said the intention to do so was about clearing people’s credentials so that when they get to the conference, they don’t present something that is not complete, or create problems at the conference. “We are about to start the conference. The PEC is in session to resolve the issue of quarantined branches of Ekurhuleni after being instructed by the NEC last night.” Khawe said once the issue had been resolved, the provincial chairperson would start with the political report.

Khawe said he was in the running for another term. “I don’t know if I am going to win. The ANC members must be given an opportunity to choose their leadership. I come from a school of thought that at all times we must respect democracy and we must subject ourselves to a democratic process, and delegates will decide,” Khawe said. Bandile Masuku, outgoing PEC member, said they were expecting a successful, peaceful conference he said he hoped they were going to devise policies and resolutions to take the province toward and win the elections.

Masuku said he was available after being nominated to the position of treasurer In the slate of Lesufi, his backers nominated Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko as deputy chairperson, Thulani Kunene for secretary, Nomathemba Mokgethi for deputy secretary and Masuku for treasurer. There are 1 033 delegates from the branches, 105 delegates from the leadership structure of the ANC PEC, the leagues and the regions.