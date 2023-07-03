ANC gives Farmgate report thumbs-up; opposition slam delay

Johannesburg - ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has welcomed acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report exonerating President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala matter, while opposition parties slammed the “unnecessary delay”. Gcaleka said she found no wrongdoing on the part of the president following the release of her report into Ramaphosa’s alleged violation of the executive ethics code.

Gcaleka told journalists the investigation into the controversial Phala Phala saga looked at three major issues surrounding the president. These were whether he contravened the executive ethics code; acted in conflict with his oath of office; and abused his powers. On Saturday, Mbalula said the ruling party was happy that Ramaphosa had been cleared. "People are welcome to take the matter on review. I think that is the option that is available to everyone who does not agree with the report," Mbalula said.

"Even advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was taken on review many times, and no one insulted her or told her she could not address us. "But people who are not happy with the report are insulting the acting PP. No one deserves to be insulted like she has been insulted," Mbalula said. Mbalula added that those who disagreed with Gcaleka's findings should approach the courts.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa described the final report into the Phala Phala farm matter by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka as an "engineered cover-up". Holomisa said his party did not take Gcaleka‘s report seriously as it failed to hold Ramaphosa accountable in spite of the evidence before her. Holomisa said: "There are no surprises at all, given that his comrades openly engineered this cover-up. This is the outcome of that plan.

"You will recall that the real PP sent questions to the president, and a day after this, she was suspended. The Western Cape High Court also found that her suspension was unlawful. Six months later, the Constitutional Court has yet to pronounce as to whether the WC judgment was legitimate or not. "It is strange that the acting PP will come up with an outcome that is clear that she was appointed to destroy the entire investigation." ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also voiced his disappointment in the manner in which Gcaleka handled the matter.

It was clear that her verdict would vindicate Ramaphosa in the matter involving unexplained and undeclared millions of American dollars found on Ramaphosa’s farm, he said. Zungula said the party condemned the acting public protector for having subjected the country to undue delays in announcing her verdict on the matter. Zungula said: "According to the Superior Courts Act, every effort must be made by judges to hand down judgments within three months. Yet astonishingly, it has now been eight months since the matter was brought before the Constitutional Court, leaving the PP and the entire nation in a state of limbo and uncertainty.

“The delay either speaks of gross incompetence at the highest level of the judiciary or of a court actively aiding an unlawful act by the president." The DA also slammed Gcaleka, with party leader, John Steenhuisen, saying the acting PP had erred both in law and reason. "It’s a complete and utter cop-out. She has gone to find Wally Rhoode guilty for investigating but does not draw the obvious link on how he is involved in the matter," Steenhuisen said.