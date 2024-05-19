ANC in Sol Plaatje Municipality criticised for cheap, temporary solution to fix potholes

Efforts by the Sol Plaatje Municipality to address potholes through the use of gravel has raised suspicions about the ‘political manoeuvring’ of officials simply implementing temporary solutions to appease voters in the upcoming elections. With an estimated 25 million potholes littered across roads in South Africa, according to a report by the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), the bid by the Northern Cape’s Sol Plaatje Municipality to address road maintenance has been commended as a welcome relief.

ActionSA’s Northern Cape premier candidate, Andrew Louw, in commending the municipality for its attempts to address this pressing issue, did raise concerns on the limitations and drawbacks associated with the temporary solution applied to the problem. Louw said even though the use of gravel was indeed more cost-effective than the use of traditional asphalt, costing taxpayers only R45 000 000, he questioned if more durable materials would not have been better suited and long lasting. “The quick application of gravel may have been expedient for addressing immediate concerns, but its temporary nature raises suspicions of political manoeuvring, especially in the context of upcoming elections.

“Gravel, unfortunately, lacks the durability and longevity of asphalt. It is susceptible to erosion, displacement, and scattering over time, necessitating frequent maintenance,” he explained. The premier candidate said although the use of gravel was able to serve temporary relief to motorists and communities, it could not be considered as a substitute for a permanent solution. Louw highlighted the need for the municipality to look into investment in proper asphalt repairs or reconstruction for maintaining safe and reliable roads.