ANC Joburg region opens case against ANC poster thief

The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg region has appealed to law enforcement agencies to deal with people who commit electoral sabotage by removing election campaign posters of rival political parties. This comes after the ANC in this region opened a case of damage to property after a “middle-aged man” was caught on camera allegedly removing ANC elections posters from street poles.

This was confirmed by Masilo Serekele, who indicated that the case was opened with the Parkview police station after an unidentified man was seen removing and stealing an ANC poster on Sunday. The party said this act of electoral sabotage does not only undermine the ANC in Johannesburg but also the principles of the country’s democracy. “Today, the ANC in Johannesburg opened a case against a man who was caught on footage removing and stealing a poster of the ANC on Sunday, not only undermining the ANC in Johannesburg but also undermining the principles of our democracy.

“We appeal to law enforcement agencies to take action with utmost urgency regarding such offenders, who undermine our democracy and want to rear the head of racism and deal with this criminality so as to send a strong message to all others who have been removing and stealing posters of different political parties,” Serekele said. Serekele said the laws are clear on such behaviour. Defacing and removing posters of other parties are not supported by the country’s Electoral Act. “The Electoral Act contains an Electoral Code of Conduct aimed at promoting conditions conducive to free and fair elections. Destroying, removing, or defacing posters of other parties is a criminal offence that can result in fines or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

“We call on members of society and all the political parties to uphold the principles of democracy and fair campaigning. We condemn the sheer arrogance and disrespect by those who oppose the principles of our hard-earned democracy,“ he said. This case comes just days after former ANC leader in Tshwane, Kgosi Maepa, also opened a case of crimen injuria and treason against leader of the DA John Steenhuisen at the Brooklyn police station in retaliation against the burning of the SA flag in the DA’s elections campaign advert. Last Thursday, Maepa said the DA’s latest advert was a very sad return to the dark days of the past.

“We know where our country has been. We therefore cannot allow the DA to take us there. This thing is causing divisions in our country and it should not be allowed. “I will also write to the SA Human Rights Commission, the IEC, Icasa (Independent Communications Authority of SA) and BCCSA (Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA). These institutions must demand from the DA to immediately cease to produce the advert,“ Maepa said. Responding to the identity of the suspect, Serekele said only the police investigation will reveal the true identity of the culprit.