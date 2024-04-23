ANC KZN blasted for rewarding poor performing municipal administrators

THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been blasted for allowing municipalities under its leadership to reward ‘mediocrity’ by forking out almost R2 million to administrators of under-performing municipalities. According to the DA’s spokesperson on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Martin Meyer, the party was dismayed to learn that municipalities paid out almost R2m for administrators in the province while failing to restore proper basic services.

He said the revelation was brought to light by provincial Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi’s written parliamentary replies in which she stated that administrators appointed under the Constitution’s Section 139 of the provincial administration were earning a combined total of R982 234.65. This figure also includes a monthly bill of R720 000 for their security detail. The administrators are spread across eight municipalities, namely Umzinyathi, uThukela, uMkhanyakude, Inkosi Langalibalele, Msunduzi, Mpofana, Inkosi Mtubatuba and Abaqulusi.

“That these administrators continue to be paid so much money, while failing to restore proper basic services, is yet another slap in the face to the down-trodden communities they are supposed to be serving. “In any other work environment, ongoing under-performance would lead to dismissal. Yet, it appears that KZN’s Taliban faction ANC government is satisfied with mediocrity as it continues to reward them for a job that is not well done,” the DA said. To add insult to injury, Meyer said, it appeared that qualifications were not a priority. He explained how it was revealed that the uMzinyathi administrator was earning a monthly salary of R127 000 despite only having a security background, and no experience or qualifications in municipal finance and administration.