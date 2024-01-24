ANC KZN to act against members who campaign for other political parties

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it would act against all members who would dare campaign or take part in activities of other political parties. The party’s provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said yesterday the ANC’s focus would be on comrades who participate in activities of other political parties.

“They made a revolutionary undertaking to defend the ANC and to ensure the longevity of the organisation in power and in society. They spoke with one voice against tendencies that aimed at weakening and dividing the ANC. “In this regard, the PEC has resolved that action be taken against all members who are public representatives and members who are participating in the activities of other political parties,” Mtolo added. He was addressing the party’s media briefing at Garden Court Marine Parade in Durban on Wednesday.

Mtolo warned all the ANC’s public representatives who were participating in activities of other political formations that their membership would be summarily suspended with immediate effect and would be brought before the ANC provincial disciplinary committee. “Members of the ANC who associate themselves and participate actively in activities of other political parties that contest elections against the ANC are presumed as having left the ANC and voluntarily terminated their membership and will be removed from the national membership register of members,” the provincial secretary reiterated. He continued to say all the resolutions taken by the provincial executive committee (PEC) were in line with the organisational renewal and preserving the culture and traditions of the ANC as the oldest political party in Africa.

The secretary said the provincial party was aiming at attaining a resounding victory in KwaZulu-Natal in an environment that was fertile for the ANC. “As foot soldiers of the revolution commanded by the real Commander-In-Chief President Matamela Ramaphosa, we shall crisscross KwaZulu-Natal, village to village, street by street, township to township, valley to valley, suburb to suburb, carrying the message of hope to our people. This will enable us to fulfil the historic mission of the ANC,” a confident Mtolo said. He also dispelled the notion and the sentiments shared by the party’s veteran and stalwart Mavuso Msimang that the ANC would likely go into coalition with the DA post-2024 general elections.

“The PEC as guided by the NEC and January 8 Statement rejects high school propaganda in the form of fake posts on social media about ANC’s possible coalition with certain political parties. “A winner does not enter into coalition politics. The ANC will defeat all its opponents combined in these coming elections regardless of their shape or form and the personalities involved.” The party’s utterances follow the announcement of the loss of the ANC’s bigwig former deputy mayor of Msunduzi local municipality situated in Pietermaritzburg, Thobani Zuma, joining uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.