ANC locks sheriff of the court out to prevent seizure of assets

An inventory which The Star has seen, includes TV sets, fridges, chairs, computers and other equipment which were due to be auctioned off after Ezulweni was granted the order by the Supreme Court of Appeal just less than two weeks ago. This morning the sheriff of the court was ready to attach assets belonging to the ANC to recover the more than R150 million the party owes to printing company, Ezulweni Investments.

However, after a truck and SUV from the sheriff arrived at Luthuli House, they were prevented from entering the ANC headquarters after ANC officials shut down the doors on the sheriff and his official who had come to execute a recent writ order to attach ANC assets. JUST IN: ANC officials have this morning prevented the sheriff of the court from attaching assets belonging to the party in line with the recent court order.



Following this, founder of Ezulweni Investments Renash Ramdas indicated that he will consult with his lawyers on a way forward and vowed to instruct the sheriff to break the locks in order to execute the order after the party failed to settle its debt.

“I will tell the sheriff to break the doors or get a locksmith. This is contempt of court,” an angry Ramdas told The Star after learning that the sheriff had been turned away. Speaking to members of the media following his brief appearance before the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, former ANC President Jacob Zuma said he is not aware that ANC assets were on the brink of being attached. “Are you telling me that ANC assets are being seized right now? No I did not know that, it is the first time I am hearing it,” Zuma said.