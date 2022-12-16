ANC members who voted against party line to be dealt with by the incoming NEC, says Pule Mabe

Johannesburg - The ANC will leave issues pertaining to those who voted for the adoption of the Section 89 report to the incoming National Executive Committee (NEC), said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Mabe was speaking at a media briefing before the start of the conference on Friday.

His announcement comes after reports that the ANC had already notified senior ANC member Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma that she would be facing disciplinary charges because of her decision to vote against the party line. Dlamini Zuma was not the only one who voted against the party line; others included Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo, and there were others, such as Lindiwe Sisulu, who were not present during the vote. Dlamini Zuma had been seen as a fierce contender against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and it was expected that the Ramaphosa faction would try and eliminate all competitors leading up to the vote for the party’s top six. "As we hand over this leadership to the 55th national executive leadership over this weekend, the incoming NEC will have the responsibility to take forward some of these issues," Mabe said.

Mabe said following the party line was important for the unity of the ANC. He said those who worked outside of the ANC's decisions created an atmosphere of division and distrust. "Following the party line is important. Any member who goes against the party line not only erodes the discipline of the origination but undermines what we are trying to fulfil, which is the unity of our members," Mabe said. Mabe said at all big decision-making moments, the ANC spoke with one voice. He gave the example that Chris Hani, at times, disagreed with some decisions of the ANC, such as ending the armed struggle, but followed the party line and respected the decisions of the mother body.

