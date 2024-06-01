ANC needs to deal with the wolves within, says ANC member

“THESE should serve as a wake-up call for the ANC, even though signs were there during the 2021 local elections.” These were the words of an ANC member known to us from the publication we spoke with on the sidelines of the Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand.

The member said people were tired of what was taking place within the governing party. “The level of corruption is very high; the stealing and thuggery that is happening in government and municipalities is very high. “The non-delivery of services in communities is high, especially the provision of water, electricity, sewerage and bad roads and streets. Favouritism and nepotism affect employment opportunities across all levels of government,” he added.

The member said one of the main reasons was the level of incompetency of government officials across all levels, including municipalities, adding that abuse of state resources by certain individuals within government for their own personal benefit and their families was also a major factor. He also questioned the calibre of officials the organisation was recruiting, and their later being elevated to higher office. All these factors, he said, were contributing to the organisation’s performance and also to its branches not being effective and grooming leadership that they could trust to lead the party in the future.

“Dysfunctional branches and the arrogance of some councillors, mayors and speakers in certain councils across the country have brought us into this mess. “The ANC top leadership and the PEC must make changes now if we want to win the elections and put some credible candidates in those mayoral, speaker, MEC and ministerial positions.” The ANC member said what was worse was the fact that there were some members within the ANC who were wolves wearing sheeps’ skin, who he said were like cancer in the organisation.

“It’s even worse because some of us are working with either the EFF, ACT, or MK Party; we have seen their behaviour prior to the election campaign. They didn’t come to any ANC campaigns, and they want us to believe them that they are ANC members. No way; now is the time to act against all these lunatics.” He said for the ANC to reclaim and restore its position in society, it needs to drastically change if it wants to win the 2026 local government elections.