ANC North West conference mired in controversy

BY: SIYABONGA SITHOLE Johannesburg - The voting for the ANC North West top five leadership was expected to take place until the early hours of today, with the election of the provincial executive committee (PEC) postponed to the end of the month.

The 9th North West provincial conference has been mired in controversy since it started on Friday following a court application to stop it from taking place as well as other challenges. From the late start to the existence of bogus delegates and the withdrawal of nominated candidates, the conference was yet to elect its top five after news broke that former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo had announced his dramatic withdrawal from the nomination for chairperson position yesterday. The move has left two candidates for the position of provincial chairperson, Bushy Maape and Nono Maloyi.

Mahumapelo said his decision to decline nomination was because of his intention to contest for a national leadership position. “It must be understood why I have decided not to stand. There are other branches that are saying I should not stand so that we can nominate you for national leadership. “If you stand here and you stand again for national, you appear like a person who is only after positions. So one has to think carefully about some of these things because how you come across in society as a leader is very key,” Mahumapelo said.

In other drama which the conference has become synonymous with over this past weekend, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane confirmed the existence and discovery of bogus delegates and name tags, adding that certain individuals had “invaded” the registration office. "There are individuals that invaded the registration office at the accreditation centre, manhandled the administrator and grabbed the tags and fled. “The new tags were supplied to be distributed to delegates as a result of re-adjustment to the number of delegates," Mokonyane said.

Following the discovery of the bogus delegates some delegates threatened to collapse the conference. Speaking during the opening address on Saturday, Deputy President David Mabuza warned delegates to stop factional battles which posed a serious threat to the governing party. “The ANC has faced challenges before, but not the kind of challenges that are so serious to the extent that they are even threatening the very own existence ... we seem to be straying from," Mabuza said.

