The ANC caucus in North West says the burning of municipality offices in Tswaing Local Municipality during a protest that later turned violent was a harsh regress for the community as they had been receiving services there Traffic department's offices, municipality building, the library as well as vehicles were torched during a protest on Wednesday in Ottosdall.

Allegations are that the protest was over the non-payment of the municipal workers salaries, lack of service delivery including bad roads, the lack of sports infrastructure, ongoing water shortages and corruption.

ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Tshiamo Tsotetsi said they take note of the very legitimate concerns raised by the workers and members of the public as a whole. However, Tsotetsi said, the residents' concerns did not justify destroying public property.

"This unfortunate event marks yet another harsh regress for the people of Ottosdal and the surrounding communities in particular, as they have been receiving municipal services from the municipal service point which has been burned.

"We call on the protestors and the employees of the Tswaing to give space to the MEC responsible for cooperative governance to conclude the process of resolving their salary non-payment concerns including all other service delivery matters that have been highlighted by the community.

"The MEC for cooperative governance has since his recent appointment been going across the province to amicably resolve various problems faced by our municipalities, that has been done as part of an ANC government resolve to restore normality in local government for the broader benefit of the people. The caucus of the ANC therefore urge our communities to afford this interventions space in the interest of stable service delivery," Tsotetsi said.

Tswaing is currently under administration due to among others financial distress and the collapse of service delivery.

