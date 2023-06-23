ANC NWC welcomes the passing of National Health Insurance Bill

The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) said the expulsion of Ace Magashule was confirmed regrettably following his failure to submit representation on reasons why he should not be expelled from the ANC after the expiry of a stipulated period of seven days duly communicated to him.

The committee said the ANC derives no joy in the expulsion of any member. Hence Magashule was given time to mitigate against the recommended verdict of his expulsion, and in this regard, the ANC is duty-bound to uphold its integrity. The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) meeting was held on Monday. They said they noted the allegations made by suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, regarding ANC. The NWC said it supported MP Pemmy Majodina, Chief Whip, and Richard Dyantyi, the Chairperson of the Section 194 Inquiry and regretted comments attributed to the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

“The ANC condemns and distances itself from any attempt to undermine processes conducted in terms of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic - for which it waged a determined struggle in which many sacrificed life, limb and liberty. “Accordingly, the ANC views the recordings purporting to reflect statements by the late Joemat- Petterson with concern. Regrettably, she is no longer in a position to explain, or account for, the statements attributed to her. “The ANC is also concerned that the reputations of the Chief Whip and the Chairperson are being subjected to attacks on the basis of hearsay evidence, devoid of any credible and independent corroboration.”

The NWC further reaffirmed its confidence in their leadership and supported their full co-operation with the Parliamentary Ethics Committee as well as internal ANC processes. The ANC said it welcomed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) as an important vehicle and catalyst for universal health access. “This major development paves the way for all South Africans to free medical health care in a manner that is efficient, effective and sustainable in line with our vision for a caring society. Parliament’s passing of the Bill will accelerate the overhauling of the medical system towards a dispensation that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of the poor,” said the committee.

It said this will lead to improved health infrastructure. “This development is in line with government’s constitutional imperative of healthcare as a basic human right and the ANC’s vision of a better life for all. The Bill will be tabled before the National Council of Provinces for further deliberations and consultations in order to expedite its enactment into law. The Bill has been passed by the overwhelming majority of ANC representatives, thus confirming our commitment to advance the interests of the people in congruence with our commitment to a better life for all, and reflective of the mandate of the people,” said the committee. It further said the NHI was a critical path and a substantial policy shift that will result in a massive reorganisation, unification and strengthening of the current health system.