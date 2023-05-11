ANC ‘outraged’ by rape and abuse allegations

Johannesburg - The ruling party, the ANC, said it is outraged by allegations of barbaric rape and sexual abuse against its two councillors in Matlosana, North West, and eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. The party said the abuse and exploitation of women and children are an intolerable affront to the values of the ANC.

On Tuesday, the Orkney Magistrate’s Court deferred the case against Tebogo Sepale, 43, a councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality, to May 17, 2023, for legal representation. The NPA said Sepale requested a week to appoint a private attorney to represent him, and he will remain in police custody until his next court appearance. ‘’Sepale is facing eleven provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child's consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation,’’ said NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

He said the state is not ruling out the possibility of more charges being added. ‘’His court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station, respectively. The state will oppose his bail application,’’ said Mamothame. He said in one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant; in the second, separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the parents of two boys, aged 15 and 17.

Mamothame said investigations are still underway to gather more evidence against the suspect. ‘’The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter,’’ he said. Bongani Thwala, 39, a councillor in eMalahleni, was arrested in Kriel for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape on a 12-year-old girl after a drinking spree.

Thwala was remanded in custody, and his case was postponed to May 12, 2023, for legal representation. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on Friday at about 11.30pm, the elder sister alleged that she heard somebody breaking into the house. ‘’She further alleges that the person tried to open her bedroom door, which was fortunately locked. She then immediately called a friend and requested that he immediately alert the police. The man allegedly assaulted the teenage girl and tried to rape her. While still in a state of shock, the elder sister reportedly heard her younger sister calling for her uncle to rescue her.

‘’The report further states that the intruder responded by saying that the uncle was not in the house. At that moment, the police fortunately arrived, and upon noticing their arrival, the intruder reportedly abandoned what he was doing and escaped through the window, leaving behind his T-shirt as well as his mobile phone,’’ said Mohlala. The ANC said it commends its two provinces, Mpumalanga and North West, for what they called decisive and expeditious responses against this ‘un-ANC’ behaviour by invoking Rule 25.17 of the ANC Constitution. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party would follow the two cases very closely to also come to a determination on how to ensure there are consequences for any proven wrongdoing that is deemed to be un-ANC in deed and spirit.

‘’The ANC expects its members and public representatives to demonstrate the highest level of ethical conduct and morality that is befitting of the leader of society. There is no room in the ANC for abusers who masquerade as cadres. Abusers have no place in the ANC,’’ said Bhengu-Motsiri. She further said: ‘’We urge our criminal justice system to ensure that those found guilty of these barbaric crimes are given the harshest possible punishment. Our courts have a responsibility to send a clear message to all abusers that their actions will not be tolerated. Those who commit atrocities and murders against women and children must rot in jail. As a country, we cannot allow thugs who have no respect for human dignity and life to continue abusing, raping, and exploiting children and women in the belief that they can get away with it’’. Bhengu-Motsiri said the party urged its members and the general public to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the scourge of gender-based violence is defeated.