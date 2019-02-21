ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. File picture: African News Agency

Pule Mabe's accuser is not taking the outcomes of her sexual harassment case lying down and has hit back at the ANC for "giving way to toxic masculinity, misogyny and patriarchy". In a statement titled "I was sexually harassed" the 26-year-old woman, who was Mabe's personal assistant, says she has been an ANC member since she was 15 years old and was saddened that she now has to publicly speak out against a decision by the party.

The woman had laid a sexual harassment against Mabe last year stating that in one instance, the ANC spokesperson had entered her bed while she was asleep and got under the blankets, putting his legs on top of hers.

Mabe denied that.

She had also said Mabe treated her badly after she complained about his alleged advances and that her salary was cut as a result.

Mabe had claimed that the complaint against him was motivated by the salary cut and asked that he be put on suspension while the matter was being investigated .

He was cleared of charges over the weekend.

The woman says while she appreciates the fact that the ANC addressed her complaints , she does not agree with the outcomes.

"On Friday of last week I was called into Luthuli House and provided with the outcomes, which are now in the public domain.

"They demonstrate that the panel has given way to toxic masculinity, misogyny and patriarchy – where I have had to go to great pains to explain myself.

"The perpetrator has been emboldened by the outcome and gets off scot-free within the organisation.

"This 'case closed' decision has been backed by the Top Six. What this tells me is that not having recourse for an appeal in the organisation, my matter was not taken seriously and they were simply trying to tick the boxes.

"My legal counsel and I are exploring other avenues, one of which is the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)," he says.

Read the woman's full statement below:

I WAS SEXUALLY HARASSED

I have been an ANC member in good standing since I was 15 years old, and am saddened that I have to publicly speak out against a decision of my organization.

Much has been said from all quarters and I feel that my voice as the complainant must be heard. Whilst I appreciate the ANC’s decision to have a process led by senior NEC members to address my complaints about its spokesperson Pule Mabe, I strongly disagree with the outcomes.

In my grievance letter to Comrade Jessie Duarte (Deputy Secretary General of the ANC), I stated that I was harassed repeatedly and demeaned by Pule.

My witnesses were in a position to collaborate this, however only one of 8 of them were called. Incredibly I was not informed when this one witness was called, and I thus have no knowledge of what she said.

The report merely states her name but nothing about her evidence. On Friday of last week I was called into Luthuli House and provided with the outcomes, which are now in the public domain.

They demonstrate that the panel has given way to toxic masculinity, misogyny and patriarchy – where I have had to go to great pains to explain myself.

The perpetrator has been emboldened by the outcome and gets off scot-free within the organization.

Not only is this an affront toward women, it gives further courage to abusive men to bully female subordinates. In a media statement on Monday and in the report itself, the ANC admits to not having a Personnel Policy Manual with specific reference to its Recruitment, Appointment and Promotion Policy, including approach to headhunting.

The panel also admitted that the ANC as an employer does not have a sexual harassment policy. This is disturbing because my organisation and political home that is the leader of society has proclaimed on numerous occasions to espouse the principles of equality, non-sexism, and equity.

Pule’s conspiracy theories on my complaints being politically motivated by nameless and faceless comrades is an insult and something that led to lies having being told by his political allies who testified for him in the proceedings.

The final sentence of the report reads, “Given the Panel’s findings that there was no evidence of sexual harassment, recommends that the matter be closed.”

This “case closed” decision has been backed by the Top Six. What this tells me is that not having recourse for an appeal in the organization, my matter was not taken seriously and they were simply trying to tick the boxes.

My legal counsel and I are exploring other avenues, one of which is the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).