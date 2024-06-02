ANC proposes self-correction over poor voters’ turnout

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) grabbing majority of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.35%, the IFP trailing in second place at 18.07% and the ANC, falling behind with 16.99% has pointed the provincial governing party to self-introspection. This while the ANC KZN faction experienced a poor voter turnout compared to the previous elections in 2019, when it garnered 54.22% majority of votes.

Speaking to ‘Newzroom Afrika’, ANC KZN spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, reaffirmed that the love of the ANC by many South Africans still exists. However, the decrease in votes called for the party’s awakening to heed the grievances of the people, especially in KZN. “The message that has been communicated by the people to us, it is quite clear. Our people have been saying for quite some time, ‘we love the ANC’, but there are things that need to be done. We need to fight corruption and ensure there is service delivery, all these things became a challenge. As an organisation, we must self-correct, we view this outcome as a protest from our people. We must renew the ANC, we must self-correct. It is a call for action,” said Mndebele. Meanwhile, ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo told ‘eNCA’ that the ANC underestimated the MK Party’s ground support.

“We underestimated the strength of the MK Party. They do not have a policy and leadership, they are running around president Zuma,” he said. Mtolo maintained there was a lack of empathy and service delivery in the province by the ANC and other political parties in the provincial legislature. Hence, KZN residents had sought an alternative party to punish the existing parties and ensure services are rendered. “All those in Parliament were punished, people wanted a new alternative. Service delivery issues made people shift their votes. The ANC will want to go into a coalition with a party that has a stable government (in KZN). The people we form a coalition with must be trusted by investors in the private sector,” said Mtolo.