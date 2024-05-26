ANC rally at FNB stadium filled with ‘bought supporters’

JUST R400 is the amount that was paid to ANC supporters to attend Saturday’s Siyanqoba Rally at the FNB Stadium. Lufuno Mabulane, from Venda in Thulamela District, told The Star on Saturday that she only attended the rally because she was offered R400.

“I am unemployed and there was nothing for me to do, so I took the R400 and attended the rally. I am not the only person that received the money; all passenger’s in our bus got the money,” Mabulane said. She also said it was her opportunity to see her family in Johannesburg as it was a while since she and her family had spent time together. Kamohelo Masemola, who hails from Polokwane, confirmed that they were paid R400 to attend the party’s Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Masemola also said all the people in his bus were given the money in an envelope, for attending the rally. “Yes, it is true that we were given money to attend the rally. Who would say no to free money? Most of us attended the rally for the money, otherwise most of us would have attended the EFF’s rally,” he explained. He further said that initially they were told that the money was for lunch, however, he said they were also treated to lunch.

When asked if he was a member of the ANC, Masemola said he was not a member, nor a supporter of the party. He said he loved the EFF and that he was going to be voting for the Red Berets on May 29. The party’s provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka, dismissed the allegations, saying that the ANC in the province would not pay nor buy its supporters to attend party activities.