ANC ready to settle R150 million party debt to KZN company

Ezulweni Investments has confirmed that progress is being made between itself and the ANC in settling the R150 million the ruling party owes to the company. On Tuesday, in a statement, the legal firm representing the printing company, confirmed that the recent talks were slowly bearing fruit.

This comes after the company revealed last week that it was approached by some of the party’s loyalists and business people who were willing to help settle the debt in a bid to avoid the liquidation of the party’s assets. Ezulweni Investments, through its legal council, Sharfique Sarlie, said ANC stalwarts and loyalists were involved in discussions to prevent the company from initiating liquidation proceedings over the R150m debt related to election materials. Last week, the company gave the ANC until Tuesday to settle the debt or come up with a payment plan.

On Tuesday, the printing company, which says it was contracted by the ANC to provide election material for the party’s 2019 election campaign, said the matter might be resolved soon. This in spite of a Constitutional Court challenge lodged by the party to prevent the attachment of its assets. Its assets were almost attached over a week ago by the sheriff of the court. He was was prevented from exercising the writ of execution granted by the courts in a bid to recover the outstanding bill. Last week, the lawyers representing the ruling party, AMMM Incorporated, wrote to their counterparts, indicating that they were ready to deal with the matter.

“We refer to the above matter and your letter dated 5th December 2023, wherein, your client demands payment of the judgment amount to be paid into our trust account or sufficient security be provided. “Our instructions for the moment are that your client may bring an application within your client’s impending liquidation proceedings for our client to provide the said security and same will be dealt with at that stage,” the ANC lawyers said. On Tuesday, the lawyers for the company were ecstatic that the matter was nearing finalisation following weeks of back-and-forth denials by the secretary-general of the party, Fikile Mbalula, who had accused the company of fraudulently procuring the disputed contract.