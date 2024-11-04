ANC reaffirms commitment to progressive international relations policy at Ekurhuleni retreat

This past weekend, the African National Congress (ANC) gathered in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng for a two-day International Relations (IR) Retreat aimed at reaffirming the party’s commitment to its progressive international relations policy. The meeting, attended by key figures including ANC first Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane and former president Thabo Mbeki, comes at a crucial time following recent political tensions regarding the South African government’s international stance, particularly concerning its relationship with Russia.

The retreat was convened by the ANC’s subcommittee on international relations in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks at the BRICS Summit, where he described South Africa as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. These comments sparked a heated political exchange with the Democratic Alliance (DA), which distanced itself from Ramaphosa’s statements, further muddying the waters within the governing coalition. Adding to the climate of contention, the DA recently welcomed visa-free access for Ukrainian diplomats, raising questions about its influence on the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU).

In her closing remarks, Mokonyane articulated the retreat’s objective, stating that the gathering sought to reflect on, analyse, and ultimately empower the ANC’s international relations work as it moves toward a future grounded in justice, equity, and progressive internationalism. “In pursuing our international relations policy, the ANC is informed by the Freedom Charter which says that there shall be peace and friendship,” Mokonyane asserted. This principle, she noted, is embedded in the ANC’s founding document and underpins its declarations at national conferences, reaffirming the party’s long-standing commitment to a prominent role on the world stage.

Mbeki, who provided a comprehensive overview of the party’s international relations framework, echoed Mokonyane’s sentiments. He underscored the importance of taking a thorough look at the ANC’s international relations policy, especially in light of current global developments. “This retreat was able to look at the whole area of international relations, particularly in light of what is happening globally,” he remarked, emphasising the necessity for the ANC to revise and clarify its actions moving forward.