Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

The ANC says removing Herman Mashaba as mayor is something that is being done in the best interest of Johannesburg residents. On Thursday, the party will table a motion of no confidence in Mashaba.

On Wednesday, the ANC Joburg Region released a statement saying they were pleased with the support of the Patriotic Alliance, the African Independent Congress as well as AL-Jamal, others parties and councillors who gave them 136 votes to remove Mashaba.

The party said all the Councillors had decided to act in the best interest of Johannesburg residents and vote Mashaba out.

"We are aware that Mashaba is doing all he can to prevent the motion from succeeding. This includes threatening coalition partners and a DA Councillor. We want to assure Mashaba that the motion will succeed and we will do everything in our power to protect the rights of the Councillor to make informed choices on the motion."

The DA, however, dismissed the motion of no confidence in Mashaba, as nothing but a ploy by the ANC to regain control of ratepayers' money in the country's economic heartland.

The party's Johannesburg regional chairperson Tsepo Mhlongo said on Monday that under Mashaba's leadership, Joburg consistently delivers on its three broad election commitments of creating jobs, delivering quality services and rooting out corruption.

" Mayor Mashaba and his team have achieved more in three years, than what the ANC was able to accomplish in over 20 years," he said.

Those who are for Mashaba and those that are against him also took to social media to make their feelings known with two hastags, #HandoffMashaba as well as #MashabaMustGo.

#Mashaba must go, The city has regressed while he is on twitter posting pictures everyday looking for likes like a model. #MASHABAMUSTGO — Teboho Motasi (@tebohomotasi) August 21, 2019

Jhb is seething in filth and he couldn’t be bothered #JhbMotion #MashabaMustGo I dont care which political party he belongs to put Herman Mashaba on the ballot paper I'm coming to put my X.We hv been glorifying criminals with struggle credentials while we demonize humble servants.Mashaba is by far better than all of them combined#HandsOffMashaba — Umfana Uphethi Magic (@Pampie59) August 14, 2019 — Khanye (@Jus_Khanyi) August 21, 2019 #MashabaMustGo: It's funny that the same party tabling a MONC against @HermanMashaba, the most hard working Mayor our country has ever had is the very same party that nearly broke Jo'burg, failed many residents and looted with impunity for decades.#HandsOffMashaba pic.twitter.com/p3lQ0d458t — The Zulu Asgardian 👑 (@Noks_KaMajiya) August 14, 2019



