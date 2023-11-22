ANC SG Mbalula orders suspension of ‘bully’ FS mayor Xolani Tseletsele

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has suspended the “bully” Kopanong Local Municipality mayor, Xolani Tseletsele. He was caught on camera intimidating a resident who complained of potholes in Jagersfontein, Free State. Tseletsele, who has been recalled by the ANC pending a disciplinary process, was filmed confronting a family in their private residence this week.

After the brief confrontation, the mayor, who was in the company of his driver, left. Social media users reacted angrily to his actions which caught the attention of the national leadership. It is reported that the mayor’s retaliation stems from a Facebook complaint made by a member of the community, identified as Kalebe Kalebe.

In August, Kelebe took his complaint to Facebook in which he lamented the poor state of the roads. According to media reports, Kalebe said he hadn’t expected the mayor to show up at his house and threaten him in front of his children. The father of two said he had felt humiliated and undermined by Tseletsele’s actions.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, the resident is heard decrying a pothole-infested road in Jagersfontein, referring to a road that leads to Trompsburg. “Guys, the road to Trompsburg from Jagersfontein has a lot of potholes. Do the mayor and speaker drive on the same roads as us?” Kalebe posted in August. Tseletsele wrote in his reply: “Yes, I drive there! The roads also belong to the provincial government, the Department of Roads (sic). Next question.”

Kalebe said he had not expected the mayor to rock up at his home and confront him about his post. On Tuesday, Mbalula sent an urgent message to the provincial secretary of the Free State, regarding the disciplinary action that must be taken following Tseletsele’s behaviour. “The ANC expresses its utmost disgust and disapproval of the unprecedented conduct by Mayor Tseletsele and consequently that immediate action must be taken against this unbecoming behaviour,” said Mbalula.