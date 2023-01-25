ANC supporters start gathering outside Luthuli House ahead of DA march over load shedding

Johannesburg – Buses carrying ANC members from across the province slowly trickled in, while those gathered outside Luthuli House continued to sing Struggle songs, with others carrying sjamboks ahead of what could be a violent march reminiscent of 2016. One ANC supporter carrying a sjambok told “The Star” that he was prepared for anything.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Anything can happen today. I am preparing myself for any situation and know that should things turn ugly, I will be able to defend myself,” he said. Ahead of the march, the ANC described the DA’s decision to march to the governing party’s headquarters as misguided. ANC members sing Struggle songs as they wait for the DA to march to the party headquarters Luthuli House in protest against rolling blackouts. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) The DA’s march is in response to the Eskom crisis, which has plunged the country into stage 3 and 4 load shedding since the start of the year. This has led to some businesses closing down and others shedding jobs.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said, however, that the Eskom crisis was not an ANC but a government problem. “They are actually talking about government, yet they are directing their efforts toward the ANC. I mean, this is nothing else but the DA preparing grounds for next year’s electioneering. South Africans are not interested. The ANC has already said it will stand by the people and contribute towards finding lasting solutions. We have invited members of civil society and industry experts to participate in our energy dialogue today,” he said. The Star