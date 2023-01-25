ANC supporters vow to safeguard Luthuli House as the DA marches to their headquarters in Joburg

Johannesburg – The singing outside Luthuli House has become more fierce as supporters of the ANC staged around the precinct vowed to protect their headquarters against the DA, whose march to Luthuli House was expected to get under way today (Wednesday). Some of the supporters were carrying sjamboks as they were singing.

Earlier this week, the DA invited South Africans to raise their voices against matters such as load shedding, corruption, and price hikes. "On Wednesday, we will march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House against the ANC-engineered electricity crisis. I urge all South Africans to join us to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of our country’s energy infrastructure and economy and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating crisis,“ the DA said. DA members have also been vocal about issues prevalent in the country, citing the ANC as the mastermind behind all the grave ills South Africa is faced with.

ANC members sing Struggle song as they wait for DA marchers to arrive at the party HQ, Luthuli House, over rolling blackouts. l ITUMELENG ENGLISH/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) DA shadow MEC of Education, Khume Ramulifho, said load shedding had affected the academic year across the province badly as teachers often worked for fewer hours and found it difficult to continue with one-on-one tutoring. He said the march to Luthuli House was aimed at highlighting the impact load shedding had on the country's economy, including schooling. DA MP Natasha Mazzone called for calm heads to prevail and for a non-violent protest as the DA prepared for the march.

Mazzone has also pleaded with ANC supporters gathered at Luthuli House not to resort to violence. She was speaking from Mary Fitzgerald Square, where DA supporters had gathered ahead of the march. The Star