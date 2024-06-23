ANC toasts expansion of GNU

The ANC has welcomed the 10 political parties that have since joined and signed an agreement to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) for the seventh administration. The UDM, which had initially rejected to join the pact, became one of the parties which at the weekend announced its decision to join the coalition that also includes the DA, Al Jama-ah, IFP, GOOD Party, FF+ and others.

The ANC has described this agreement as historic as the GNU now has secured over 70% of the vote. However, the ruling party, which lost its share of the majority vote in the elections, said all parties intending to join the GNU will be subject to clause 24 of the statement of intent that says parties already in the GNU must agree before other parties are allowed to join. The ANC, through its spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, indicated that Ramaphosa will announce his new Cabinet in the coming days, adding: “Any further parties wishing to join the GNU will be subject to clause 24 of the statement of intent which states that, ‘in keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU, it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed among the existing parties, whenever new parties desire to be part of the GNU’,” she said.

At the weekend, Rise Mzansi became the ninth party to join GNU, with its leader, Songezo Zibi, saying it had decided to join in on the ANC/DA-led multiparty government following a recent leadership meeting. “Since June 9, 2024, Rise Mzansi has been consulting various political parties and stakeholders to inform our decisions on how best to participate in shaping South Africa’s future in a changed political environment. “In essence, these discussions have involved whether or not to participate in the proposed Government of National Unity and national dialogue, and the implications of either choice.