ANC will not tolerate lazy party deployees in government

Johannesburg -- IN THE run-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 statement address at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium later today, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula urged party deployees in government to follow orders and provide services to the people. Mbalula said people who are not performing in government should be fired, saying ministers and mayors will soon face the chop when the party reassesses service delivery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mbalula was speaking during the memorial lecture of the late former ANC Youth League President, Peter Mokaba, in Bochabela, outside of Bloemfontein, on Saturday. Mbalalua spoke frankly about some of the issues affecting ordinary South Africans, adding that cabinet ministers who are sleeping on the job should shape up or ship out. In Bloemfontein and just a stone’s throw away in Bochabeloa township, people complained about a range of issues affecting them. Some said even though they are frustrated over the lack of service delivery, they will still vote for the ANC.

Mbalula said the ANC will no longer tolerate deployees who fail to do their work, saying things will drastically change in the ANC as well as in government. He said there is no longer time or space in the ANC for lazy people in government. "Cabinet ministers must be busy, and it’s my job as the SG to tell the president, lomntu ulele lo, makahambe (This person is asleep, they must go). That’s my job. We must not speak a lot of English, Mr. President. Why are you keeping people who are sleeping on the job when we’ve got an abundance of talent here? We want runners, sifuna aba Gijimi (we want runners)."

Story continues below Advertisement

Mbalula also lambasted the executive mayor of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Mxolisi Siyonzana, for not doing his job. This was after residents of the metro had been complaining about a lack of service delivery, which included proper housing, addressing the spiralling crime as well as unemployment among young people. "They must know we’ve got an appointment with them. We will evaluate them and ask questions. Why do we still have a mayor here in Mangaung who (doesn’t) know what he’s doing? Why?" he said. The Star