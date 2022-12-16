Johannesburg - In the past few weeks, all the focus has been on the ANC leadership weighing in on whether today's elective conference will yield favourable results that will put South Africa on a new trajectory. The highly anticipated 55th ANC elective conference is expected to not only reflect on the policies adopted in the previous years but to also touch base on the glaring issues that impact the country at large.

Delegates from different parts of the country have arrived in Nasrec, Johannesburg, to take part in this conference, the outcome of which voters back home will be eagerly awaiting. The question of whether the ANC will be able to put aside its factional battles and elect progressive leadership is one of the major concerns. In the last policy conference, some of the ANC leaders were frank about their aims, revealing that the leadership structure is where the ANC holds its power.

At the policy conference Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi highlighted that the conference should reaffirm the core values and principles of the ANC, including unity, selflessness, sacrifice, and collective leadership. “This policy conference arrives at a very difficult time, when the nation and its economy are battling under the weight of inflation, load shedding and soaring crime levels. There is an intense class struggle over the overall ideological direction of the ANC-led liberation movement,” said Losi. Addressing the scores of ANC delegates at Nasrec, Losi has made strong calls for the ANC leadership to reverse all the negative tendencies that have damaged the party’s reputation among the people.

The past few years have not been the easiest for the governing party, and this conference will also be a platform for the party to reflect on its function in the country while also unveiling its plans for the coming years. A lot is expected to happen today and with tensions between the different factions, many are predicting fireworks.