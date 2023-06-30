ANCYL conference could collapse, says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, says the ANC Youth League’s 26th conference could collapse.
After delays with registrations, the conference is expected to start today and end Sunday.
Zuma-Sambudla, who is not new to sharing her views on social media, took to Twitter on the eve of the conference to say: “The ANC Youth League Conference Has A Possibility Of Collapsing.”
The prelude to the conference had already been marred by controversy after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula removed Xola Nqola as convener and ANCYL member.
His removal happened after he reportedly convened and presided over the league’s conference at Komani, Eastern Cape, without permission from the party’s leadership.
In a letter widely shared on social media, it was revealed that Nqola’s conduct was unacceptable and defiant.
The letter from Mbalula added: “Furthermore, you misled the membership by communicating the false message that the Secretary-General had sanctioned the continuation of the Congress. This behaviour is unacceptable and amounts to gross ill-discipline and defiance. This leaves the SG with no option but to take the necessary urgent corrective measures in order to ensure that the mandate given to the ANCYL by the NWC is carried out.”
It continued: “Accordingly, we hereby inform you that your membership of the ANCYL NYTT, and, by extension, your position as Convenor, are terminated with immediate effect.”
The party revealed a list of candidates that reached the required 20% threshold to be on the ballot for the 26th ANC Youth League conference:
President: Collen Malatji
DP: Phumzile Mgcina
Secretary: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle
Deputy Secretary: Tsakani Shiviti
Treasurer: Zwelo Masilela
All eyes will be on the proceedings at Nasrec to anticipate who among the selected frontrunners will occupy the coveted presidential position.
It has also been reported that there were delays in registrations and the conference might kick off later than expected.