ANCYL congress plagued by controversy

By: Siyabonga Sithole JOHANNESBURG – Controversy and factionalism continue unabated in the ANC with members of the ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni engaged in factional fights.

The infighting has seen the recent conference being mired in controversy amid altercations and allegations of manipulation of branches and data as well as failing to follow processes and guidelines governing the hosting of congresses. This, according to the aggrieved members, has resulted in the election of a “bogus” new youth structure which has since been endorsed by the African National Congress Youth and the Regional Congress Preparatory Committee (RCPC) for successfully convening its 6th regional Congress. All of this has happened despite allegations of vote rigging, disregard for proper communication informing all members of the ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni, the stealing of branches and infighting having dominated proceedings at the Kopanong Hotel on Tuesday, May 17.

One member of the youth structure told The Star that branches were stolen across the region by manipulating data and processes, leaving many young people disgruntled, while disputes were written and escalated to both regional and national structures. Thus the sitting of the Congress was unconstitutional give the unresolved disputes. The member, who wanted to remain anonymous, further stated that delegates were not given information or any communique, according to prescribed guidelines, which state that communication should he sent to all delegates at least five days before the Congress is to take place.

It is also alleged that friends of delegates were made to vote because 40% of the actual delegates did not attend as they were either not informed of the Congress or were told too late and closer to the Congress. There was a further allegation which saw members of the Youth League being pushed and shoved with some of the affected members indicating that certain leaders of the youth structure used state machinery in the form of the police and other security agencies to intimate others. On social media these pictures and videos were widely circulated and form part of the evidence being collected by the disgruntled members.

Those who are aggrieved are asking that the Congress be redone and that the guidelines be followed for a more inclusive and fair conference which they say they are ready for in the next two weeks. An aggrieved Mfundo Gqabishe, who belongs to the aggrieved faction of the Ekurhuleni Youth Leagues, says he and many others were not informed in time of the Congress and only found out at 12.50am that as a member of the structure he needed to attend the Congress which he says goes against the guidelines and processes of the ANC. “They failed to observe processes and guidelines governing the ANC which state that communiques must be sent at least five days prior to the Congress.

“I was only informed in the wee hours of the night that there is a Congress which as a reader and member, I must attend at midday. “There are many other processes that were flouted with the intention to exclude many of us. There was no need to rush this process but they did. “So that is the feeling of the aggrieved comrades. They want a restart of the process in its entirety because there are lot of processes that were flouted.

“Also the NYTT blatantly ignored serious allegations of a fraudulent stamp used by the RTT to boost branch membership of branches that did not meet the membership payment cut-off date. That is another thing that needs serious probing and has aggrieved comrades.” Chairperson of the Ekurhuleni ANC Youth League, Lorraine Mahlosane, said she is aware of the dissatisfaction of some branch leaders within the region and said they are within their rights to take up their issues with the relevant structures. “I am aware of the dissatisfaction of some of branch leaders. I believe we do not have animosity towards them as they are leaders of branches in good standing and thus should be allowed to proceed with the processes.

“We understand that there are challenges that make them dissatisfied. We are hoping that since they have taken up their issues through the processes, they will find a solution. All we want is for the unity of Ekurhuleni. We will respect the processes and continue to engage them.” On allegations that the police and security were unleashed against those protesting against the election of the new structure, Mahlosane said she was the one who asked the police not to harm those protesting outside. “I was at the gate myself and asked the police and security not to harm anyone as these were leaders of our branches who are in good standing exercising their rights to protest and should not be harassed for the position they had taken.

“I expressed that to the police. It was unfortunate that some of them were then harmed when I had moved away from the gate,” Mahlosane added. The aggrieved members say they are awaiting the outcome of the dispute that they have since lodged with the national dispute resolution committee and would like for the whole process to be redone as it was dodgy and illegal on so many fronts. “All we want is for the process to start afresh and all guidelines to be followed. In two weeks’ time we can be ready for the conference,” another member said.