ANCYL FS member forced to step aside after he was charged with assault

ANCYL Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) member and spokesperson in the Free State, Phiwe Mathe, has stepped aside from participating in any roles within the ANC and the youth league. Mathe’s decision to step aside follows reports that he assaulted his baby mama, and has been charged.

Initially, Mathe refused to step down claiming that the party’s step-aside rule did not apply to the young lions. He was supported by the ANCYL provincial secretary, Mayibuye Bangani but after the national leadership’s reported intervention, Mathe relinquished his positions. ANCYL national spokesperson, Zama Khanyase, said Mathe’s decision was in line with the ANC’s resolution on fighting crime and corruption from the 54th National Conference.

The resolution mandated that ANC leaders and members who were formally charged with corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures, or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases. Khanyase added: “This resolution was reaffirmed by the NEC meeting held on 6-8 December 2020, emphasising the need to clearly distinguish between the organisation and those who engage in criminal activities. “As an autonomous body within the overall structure of the ANC, the ANCYL is guided by the political and ideological objectives of the ANC. Therefore, Cde Phiwe Mathe’s decision reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity and principles of our organisation.