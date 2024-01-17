ANCYL rubbishes matanyula video allegations

To get ahead and climb the ladder within Mpumalanga’s ANC Youth League (ANCYL), the hefty price to pay is sleeping with older members of the party, it has been alleged. If social media rants are anything to be believed, then the rant by a man clad in the youth league’s T-shirt about what it takes to get to the top was too much for him to keep quiet about.

In the 34-second TikTok video which has since gone viral in recent weeks, the man alleged that there were no opportunities within the youth league in the province, and that the only way for someone to get ahead within the organisation was to allow older party members to violate their “aMatanyula” or anus. According to Mzansi Taal, an online dictionary, “aMatanyula” is slang for anal or male-to-male sexual intercourse. “If you want opportunities in Mpumalanga you have to give up your anus. Once you give old people your anus that is when you will get opportunities and be able to fly high within the ANCYL in Mpumalanga and occupy positions,” he alleged.

“We shouldn’t be scared to talk about these things, we should voice it out that if they do not get your anus, you will not be heard,” he alleged. The youth league, however, has dismissed the video and the allegations as nothing more than “baseless and untrue rumours”. “These are baseless and untrue rumours which are unfortunate and unfair to the hard work that is done by members of the ANCYL to revive the organisation and champion the interests of young people,” said ANCYL spokesperson Zama Khanyase.