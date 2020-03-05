Andy's journey from being psychology masters student to a 94.7 DJ

The radio bug bit Andy Maqondwana while she was studying a research psychology degree at Stellenbosch University. She worked on weekend radio shows at MFM for five years. During her Master’s year, she decided to take radio more seriously because she needed extra money. “At the time if you did a daytime show, you would get paid a small stipend and I applied and got a night-shift slot from 1am to 4am. “Within a month of doing it I got picked up at KFM, the regional radio station. I was officially doing both campus and commercial radio in 2015.” Maqondwana stayed at KFM for three years before moving to her new home, 947.

“At the end of 2018, I got a call from the big boss at the station and he said they would like to utilise me in Joburg for the 9am to 12pm slot since I was already in Primedia.”

The move would take her from her 10pm-1am slot to a mid-morning slot which would introduce her to a whole new audience. “I thought that opportunity was rather unheard of so I took it.”

She officially started the new slot in January last year and the ride has been “amazing”.

Maqondwana who hails from the small village of Xhora in the Eastern Cape, has always set her sights on moving to Joburg and the chance came sooner than she expected.

“I’m a small town girl who had those aspirations. So it was a lot easier for me.

“It has always been on my dream board to come to 947 so the fact that it happened so seamlessly, I couldn’t ask for a better transition.”

The reception from her new audience has been great. “When it comes to radio when you’re accustomed to a certain person, change is hard. As a listener myself, I know that. But for me, even from my first day I didn’t have a negative comment or at least I didn’t see anything bad.”

As the world looks to commemorate International Women’s Day on Sunday, Maqondwana said women in radio were in a powerful position.

“The roles now aren’t what they were before. In the last five years the model has changed tremendously and women are not only the sidekicks of shows.”

The future is bright for Maqondwana who has her eye on another broadcast platform, TV.