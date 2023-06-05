Johannesburg - Anele Mdoda has stood up for Dineo Ranaka, who continues to be vilified and accused of attention seeking on social media despite opening up about her mental health challenges. After catching sight of an online article alleging that Ranaka discharged herself from hospital after an altercation, Mdoda spoke against the constant chatter about her.

"I would have liked to see a little grace towards uDineo, no matter how wrong you seem to believe she is. She has said, I am not okay; I need light; I am going through a rough time, and here we are peeking into a really sensitive and fragile time. Love people, especially when you believe they don't deserve it," tweeted Mdoda. Mdoda was not the only one who threw support behind the Kaya 959 radio host, as many of her fans slammed the online criticism directed at her. Joy Zelda also commented, highlighting that she needed support despite her past flaws.

"What is happening to Dineo Ranaka is not attention seeking; it's what really happens in our era, and many give up the fight by committing suicide. I really wish we can stop insulting her and continue to pray for her, her family, and her children. Her past flaws don't matter; she needs support and love." Ranaka caught people’s attention on social media when she said she was trying her utmost not to "commit suicide". The Breakfast Show host took to Instagram to express herself candidly, leaving her followers concerned. "I completely understand souls, spirits, and people that commit suicide. I get it. I get them. Because I'm trying my best to not commit suicide. My mind is sooooooo loud of late, and life is fucking HARD @ so fucking hard @ and I'm trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough," she said.

Kaya 959 has sent its best wishes to the Breakfast Show host. "Kaya 959 wishes Breakfast Show host Dineo Ranaka much strength as she finds her way through a difficult time. Dineo wasn't on air this morning after openly sharing her struggles on social media." "The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing," said Kaya MD Colleen Louw. "We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time."