Anele Mdoda marks 40th birthday with the finest celebration

Anele Mdoda, the award-winning radio broadcaster and presenter, had an unforgettable celebration over the weekend to mark her 40th birthday. Esteemed guests dressed elegantly in white for the "Vanity Affair" theme, toasted the special day with Mdoda who delivered stellar performances from her favourite music catalogue.

In a series of videos shared on her X account, she gave fans a peek into her star-studded evening. Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, and Sithelo Shozi were just some of VIP the guests who graced the dazzling affair. Sharing 'Vuma Dlozi' as her favourite song, Mdoda was seen taking the stage with a vibrant performance, joined by dancers.

"Vuma Dlozi Lami is my favourite song in the entire world. So I say imma perform it at my 40th. My friend Mkhululi Mabena flies in Mam Leleti Khumalo to surprise me. I was so knee deep in the choreography that I didn't realise she was performing the whole song with me until I bumped into her; even then, I thought I was bumping into one of my dancers. The full performances will be uploaded onto PrimediaPlus," she said, reflecting on the day. Mdoda is a force to be reckoned with in the media industry, with her show "Anele and the Club on 947" having become one of the biggest radio shows in South Africa. In 2022, talk radio 947 was able to successfully negotiate a five-year contract renewal for Mdoda, demonstrating that the award-winning radio host's outstanding performance could not be disregarded.