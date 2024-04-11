Anga Makubalo taps into his romantic element as he makes a thrilling return to screens with a much-anticipated romantic drama, “Smart Casuals”, which will premiere on Netflix globally on Friday (April 12). The whole film was shot on location in Johannesburg, showcasing the various facets of this bustling economic hub, where the spirit and drive of the original gold diggers live on and where everything seems possible.

Set against the backdrop of Africa’s most cosmopolitan city, “Smart Casuals” is an honest examination of romantic relationships and all of their variations as two couples travel equal and opposite paths in their search to find love. Makubalo portrays Taki, a mid-thirties photographer who has decided to postpone entering into long-term relationships for the time being. Up until he meets Tumi, who drastically changes his viewpoint, he is happy to play the field and enjoy the thrill of casual relationships.

The film stars Angela Sithole (“Savage Beauty”, “The Queen”), Terrence Ngwila (“The Wife”, “Generations: The Legacy”), Mandisa Constable, Nyaniso Dzedze (“Black is King”, “Hear Me Move”), Nomsa Twala (“Savage Beauty”), and hip hop dance pioneer Kudzai Mureriwa. The second couple in the film are Mahlatsi and Bheka, who are in a steady 12-year relationship. They have had to postpone getting married twice over the years owing to circumstances. We meet the couple as they make their third attempt at tying the knot. While Mahlatsi has always wanted to marry, a part of her feels that there is a reason why the wedding has never happened; however, she fears that it might be too late for her to leave and start over.

Director Zwo Farisani said that they tried to make something authentic so that people could feel vulnerable. “I have always preferred films that lean towards an authentic experience over those that are fairy tales,” he said. “With ‘Smart Casuals’, we have attempted to create an authentic experience by finding a sense of transparency and vulnerability within ourselves, which we hope has been infused into the film’s DNA.”