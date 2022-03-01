Angels Network opens soup kitchen in Orange Farm

Continuing with their spirit of charity, the Angel Network yesterday touched the lives of Orange Farm residents with the launch of their new soup kitchen called Sammy D’s, which is expected to feed hundreds of people from that area. The Angel Network, which operates in most provinces and clothes and feeds the poor, launched its new project in Orange Farm where a vegetable garden is to be developed to feed the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet.

One of the directors of the Angel Network, Glynne Wolman, said the charity group was also planning to help with the upgrade of pit latrines, which is a major concern in most informal settlements. Wolman said the Covid-19 pandemic had devastated livelihoods in townships, and launching the soup kitchen in Orange Farm was a response to the great need for social support in the community. She said the soup kitchen would run three days a week and everyone was welcome.

The Angel Network is feeding over 100 000 people a month in Johannes- burg alone the number doubles to 200 000 nationally , and supplying over 6 million meals since its inception. “We are opening the soup kitchen in Orange Farm, and we expect to feed over 3 000 people a month. The soup kitchen is named after the son of an Australian philanthropist,” Wolman said. The Angel Network held a children’s party on Sunday where biscuits and threats were given out to young children in the community.

Wolman encouraged anyone who could donate to the Angel Network to do so. She said the organisation would appreciate donations towards the establishment of more soup kitch- ens and vegetable gardens. “Since Covid-19 arrived, we have more people who need feeding and these initiatives are helping. We would love people to sponsor more soup kitchens, and really open their hearts to giving to the needy,” Wolman said. Pastor Ayanda Sibembe of the Throne of Grace Ministries in the area, said he was pleased to host the soup kitchen at his church.