Anger over lack of service delivery forces Ficksburg residents to the streets

Police in Ficksburg, Free State, have confirmed the arrest of multiple residents who were protesting in Megheleng. The police arrested 11 people for public violence after they blocked roads with burning tyres and debris, over what they said was the lack of service delivery. These were among issues the residents expressed frustrations over when the protest broke out yesterday.

“The community of Ficksburg engaged in a protest action in Megheleng, and so far, 11 people have been arrested. On 25 May 2023 at about 05:00, Ficksburg police received information that people had blocked the R26 road with burning tyres and debris. “Members of Public Order Policing were summoned, and the road was cleared. Motorists who will be driving past Ficksburg are advised to do so with caution as the protest action is ongoing,” the police said at the time. The arrested are due to appear in Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.