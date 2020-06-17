Anglican Church to address racism claims at its schools

The Anglican Church has made a promise to deal with the racism experienced by pupils at its schools.

This week, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa acknowledged that public statements by pupils at some of its schools had forced it to deal with the racism storm.

A few weeks ago, matrics at the Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape wrote a memorandum to the school asking that they address a myriad of racism allegations from black pupils.

In the memorandum, the pupils listed 20 demands including that ground and cleaning staff also be offered bursaries for their children as it is done for the teachers. They also wanted the school to cancel its hair policy. In addition, the matrics demanded that the curriculum be decolonised.

At the time, school principal Guy Pearson said the school had different policies, including a transformation and diversity policy and an anti-discrimination policy, to deal with such matters. Pearson also welcomed the memorandum, saying it gave the school an opportunity to find solutions to the issues raised.