Anglican Church to address racism claims at its schools
This week, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa acknowledged that public statements by pupils at some of its schools had forced it to deal with the racism storm.
A few weeks ago, matrics at the Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape wrote a memorandum to the school asking that they address a myriad of racism allegations from black pupils.
In the memorandum, the pupils listed 20 demands including that ground and cleaning staff also be offered bursaries for their children as it is done for the teachers. They also wanted the school to cancel its hair policy. In addition, the matrics demanded that the curriculum be decolonised.
At the time, school principal Guy Pearson said the school had different policies, including a transformation and diversity policy and an anti-discrimination policy, to deal with such matters. Pearson also welcomed the memorandum, saying it gave the school an opportunity to find solutions to the issues raised.
Now, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has said the church would help schools affiliated with them to deal with racism and discrimination.
Makgoba said: “We affirm those school leadership teams which have been addressing these painful issues over time. We regret the inequities and consequent pain which continue. We recognise that the pace of both recognition and change needs to be accelerated in many contexts.
“We ask the Anglican Board of Education to help strengthen oversight and support for journeys of recognition and reconciliation embarked upon by our schools towards transformation and integrity in our identity and witness.”
Makgoba said the church urged schools and dioceses to ensure that policies that “foster institutional cultures of healing, inclusion and justice are set forward in any place that bears our name”.