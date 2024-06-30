Anglo American partners with Wits in building donation to train young entrepreneurs

The Services Seta has committed itself to contributing R45 million towards entrepreneurship over three to five years towards the training of new Wits entrepreneurs.
This was revealed by chairperson of the Services Seta Stephen de Vries who was among the guests gathered at the Anglo American offices on 47 Main Street, Joburg CBD, a building that the mining company has donated to Wits University to become a training ground for young entrepreneurs.
“We as a the Services Seta have committed our resources and expertise to support the centre and we are proud to announce we will contribute R84 million towards this centre as a show of commitment. The centre will provide tools and mentorship necessary to turn their ideas into innovation. The centre will be a hub for academic rigour with real world application. One of the things about skills development is as the Services Seta’s mandate,” he said.
The hand-over ceremony took place on Friday morning, bringing together various stakeholders, academics, entrepreneurs as well as leaders in business including, Dr Jabulile Galawe-Msimango, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Anglo American board chairperson Nolitha Fakude, Ashwin Willemse, Nandos chairperson Robert Brozin, among others.
As chairperson of the Anglo American board Fakude during the panel discussion on the significance of the partnership and what this development means for the youth and the citizens of Joburg.
“As Anglo American we don’t do the easy (way), but we do the difficult things. And as the old saying goes, if you want to go faster go alone, but if you want to go far go together. This remains our ethos and with this opportunity and partnership we saw an opportunity, and we felt we cannot leave the rich heritage of CBD alone. We are talking about the youth and future entrepreneurship as we want to contribute to the future young people writing business plans instead of CVs,” she said.
Dr McEdward Murimbika, senior lecture at Wits University, revealed that the building would be turned upside down to ensure it reflects the innovative mandate it has been given with boardrooms, and technology-advanced facilities.
“We are looking not for funders but for partners who will help us make this partnership of creating a Wits Crucible a success. The vision for the Wits Crucible will be of innovation and venture creation. We have since 2010 managed to run for 14 years and I can assure you that this vision will be realised as I am one of the founding students of the programme in 2010. We are looking for partners who will help us mobilise resources to ensure that this space and eight of its floors becomes a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” Dr Murimbika pledged.
The Star