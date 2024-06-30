Anglo American partners with Wits in building donation to train young entrepreneurs

The Services Seta has committed itself to contributing R45 million towards entrepreneurship over three to five years towards the training of new Wits entrepreneurs. This was revealed by chairperson of the Services Seta Stephen de Vries who was among the guests gathered at the Anglo American offices on 47 Main Street, Joburg CBD, a building that the mining company has donated to Wits University to become a training ground for young entrepreneurs.

“We as a the Services Seta have committed our resources and expertise to support the centre and we are proud to announce we will contribute R84 million towards this centre as a show of commitment. The centre will provide tools and mentorship necessary to turn their ideas into innovation. The centre will be a hub for academic rigour with real world application. One of the things about skills development is as the Services Seta’s mandate,” he said. The hand-over ceremony took place on Friday morning, bringing together various stakeholders, academics, entrepreneurs as well as leaders in business including, Dr Jabulile Galawe-Msimango, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Anglo American board chairperson Nolitha Fakude, Ashwin Willemse, Nandos chairperson Robert Brozin, among others. As chairperson of the Anglo American board Fakude during the panel discussion on the significance of the partnership and what this development means for the youth and the citizens of Joburg.