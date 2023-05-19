Angry lover sentenced for killing sister and her police officer sibling

Hlabirwa Rassie Nkune,37, has been handed down two life terms after he was found guilty on two counts of premeditated murder of two siblings by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court. Nkune was in a love relationship with Pretty Mazibuko,46, and the other victim was a police officer, Sergeant Marcia Mazibuko,41.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, Nkune was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. However, the state withdrew attempted murder charges against him. “On 15 May 2022, the accused went to Mazibuko’s homestead in KaNyamazane, and an altercation about infidelity ensued. The accused left the house and came back later, armed with a firearm. He started shooting at his girlfriend, Pretty, who ran to the accused’s vehicle and attempted to reverse out of the yard. The car got stuck in a heap of soil, and Nkune followed her and continued shooting,” said Nyuswa. Nyuswa said that a vehicle with two occupants then passed by and offered help, and Nkune started shooting at them, but they escaped unharmed.

Nkune then returned to the house, where the shooting of Pretty began. He then chased Marcia and shot her. The victims succumbed to gunshot wounds on the way to the local clinic. “The accused fled the scene and was arrested in August 2022 for the murder case, which happened in Sundra, Mpumalanga,” said Nyuswa.