Johanneburg - Animals bore the brunt of the recent xenophobic attacks and were left to fend for themselves as their owners fled the violence that killed 12 people.
As the owners packed their belongings and left the area, the animals were left behind and by the time they were found, they were malnourished, injured and frightened of human beings.
One has since died from its injuries.
According to Liana Marx of Johannesburg's Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), they received a call on October 18 about the animals that had no one to care for them since the protests. She said they went to Jeppestown and found animals living under a shop that had collapsed.
Marx said there was rubble everywhere and the rescue operation was difficult as the six dogs were hiding under the collapsed roof. According to her, after a few hours, inspectors emerged with "extremely scared, underweight and severely injured animals that had been living there for a couple of weeks.