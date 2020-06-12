Another actor blasts the Fergusons for allegedly exploiting him

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Queen's Mlamli Mangcala is the latest actor to blast Ferguson Films after he accused the couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson, of allegedly exploiting him. On Wednesday, the actor who played Captain Sthembiso Radade on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen issued a statement accusing the production company of deception and exploitation during his four seasons on the award-winning telenovela. Mangcala joins veteran actresses Vatiswa Ndara and Mara Louw, Keke Mphuthi and veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube in publicly taking on Ferguson Films. The actor told The Star on Thursday that he was initially called by the production company to play Radebe for two months in 2016. The Cape Town-based actor said he was initially paid half of his normal rate but accepted the role because he wanted to be on the Ferguson’s radar.

“It’s written in my contract that when you live far, they are supposed to accommodate you and give you a premium. I asked them about it and they said they were not going to do it at the moment,” he said.

After the series premiered in August 2016, the character was well-received and Mangcala’s contract was extended for a year.

“Come season two, they gave me an attitude of ‘take it or leave it’ and they only gave me a R100 increase,” he said.

When the series got to season three, Mangcala said he was given a global contract, which meant he was paid for however many times he shot. However, it was again a R100 increase.

By the time season four arrived, Mangcala said he was on the verge of losing his house and car, and required financial assistance from his in-laws.

“I would nearly sleep at the airport because I didn’t have money to go back home or sometimes I’d be there because I’d miss my flight and the production delayed me and I didn’t have money to change my flight,” he said.

His contract for season four allegedly stipulated that he would receive accommodation at Khoza mansion in the show. However, he was allegedly forced to share a bed with the caretaker despite the house having six rooms.

In October, the actor said he wrote a letter to the production company saying he was considering leaving because he could no longer afford to travel to Joburg.

Mangcala said Ferguson Films allegedly agreed to pay for his flights until December and to impress upon the channel to correct his rates, accommodation and transport costs this year because his contract was going to expire on May 31.

The actor was shocked to receive a phone call last month to say that his character would be killed off because of a change in the storyline.

Mangcala was supposed to shoot his last scene this month. However, the company allegedly wanted him to pay for his own way back to Cape Town.

The actor’s legal team was looking into his contract and would advise him on his next course of action.

The Star sent an enquiry to Ferguson Films via HM Entertainment, which does public relations for the company and tried to call Shona, without a response.

HM Entertainment’s Lesley Mofokeng said he was unable to provide comment as the season finale of the telenovela was in the middle of shooting and he could not reach the producers by the time of publication.

SA Guild of Actors chairperson and actor, Jack Devnarain, said that actors, producers, directors and dancers were freelancers and hence they had no protection under the Labour Relations Act.