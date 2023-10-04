The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed arresting a member of Protection Security Services in the SAPS for discharging a firearm in the Free State. Ipid said the VIP protector is attached to MEC of the Treasury in the Free State’s security detail. The police watchdog has its hands full. In July this year, it arrested eight VIP protectors attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who are facing charges of assault, discharging firearms and more.

The eight were caught on a video assaulting a motorist and passengers on the N1 highway in the north of Johannesburg. They are out on R10 000 bail each, they are expected back at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court next month. Ipid National spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the allegations are that Warrant Officer Vusumuzi Matthews Makhaza 49, had a fight with a fellow patron in a tavern in Kagisanong Bloemfontein on September 16. He was allegedly hit on the ear with a beer bottle and sustained an injury. “On September 24 the suspect police officer went to a place looking for the person that attacked him, seeking revenge. When he failed to locate him, he went back later that evening and found him with his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the alleged perpetrator of the assault answered the door with a 9-month-old baby in her hands, but quickly closed the door and locked it when she saw the police officer with a firearm.

“In an attempt to gain access into the house, the police officer allegedly discharged his firearm, hitting the door. The police were called and arrived at the scene after the police officer had left,” said Raburabu. He said Ipid were notified of the incident two days after it happened, and after conducting preliminary investigations the suspect member was arrested on September 28. “At the time of his arrest, he was escorting the MEC of the Treasury in the Free State to an event. After his arrest he was detained at the Mangaung police station and later released on warning. He appeared in court on Monday October 2 facing charges of attempted murder, and was released on warning,” said Raburabu